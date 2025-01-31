Stones lead tributes to 'beautiful' Marianne Faithfull, dead at 78

The Rolling Stones on Thursday led tributes to Sixties music icon Marianne Faithfull, adding she would be forever remembered after her death at the age of 78.

The death of the British singer-songwriter was announced by a spokesperson who said in a statement that she would be "dearly missed" by her legions of fans the world over.

Posting an old black-and-white picture of the two of them, her past lover Jagger said he was "so saddened" by the news.

Faithfull was "so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered," he wrote on Instagram.

In recent years, the British pop-rock balladeer, with a distinctive low voice in her later career, had battled illness, including breast cancer and a severe bout of Covid.

Faithfull got her first break in 1964, after being discovered by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

She shot to fame with her hit "As Tears Go By", written by Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, who were introduced to her by Oldham.