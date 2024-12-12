Selena Gomez gets engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement after more than a year of dating.

The couple, who first sparked the dating speculations in 2023, shared the news on social media on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

On Thursday (early morning in India), Gomez, 32, shared a post on Instagram revealing her engagement ring, captioning the post, "Forever begins now." Blanco, 36, also expressed his excitement in the comments section, humorously writing, "Hey wait... that's my wife."