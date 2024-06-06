Former assistant sues Kanye West for 'sexual harassment'

Rapper Kanye West, also known as 'Ye', is facing a legal storm as his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination.

According to an US-based media outlet, the lawsuit also alleges fraud, unpaid wages, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Pisciotta had collaborated with West on his Yeezy women's clothing line and his 2021 album Donda.