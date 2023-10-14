After health scare, Madonna launches tour celebrating 40 years as 'Queen of Pop'

Three-and-a-half months after she was hospitalised with a bacterial infection that forced the cancellation of her 40th anniversary "Celebration" tour, Madonna returns on Saturday with the start of a 78-date tour.

At 65, the singer looks set to put her health woes behind her with a six-month-long tour of Europe and North America starting at London's 02 Arena.

The tour will also take in the Accor Arena in Paris on 12, 13, 19 and 20 November and the Bell Center in Montreal on 18 and 20 January, before winding up at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico on 24 April.

The show promises to be a "documentary through her vast career" drawing on archive footage and studio recordings from the four decades since her breakthrough single "Holiday" in 1983, according to her musical director Stuart Price.