Allauddin Khan’s fans rue absence of anniversary celebrations for musical genius

Hundreds of admirers of Ustad Allauddin Khan are aggrieved over non-observance of the birth anniversary of one of the greatest virtuosos of Hindustani classical music.

Born on 8 October 1862 in Bangladesh, Khan was a legendary musician in Maihar ruler’s court and laid the foundation of the iconic Maihar gharana of music.

Maihar, in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, India, is renowned in the world of arts as the karmabhoomi of Baba Allauddin Khan, who was an accomplished ‘sarod’ player, multi-instrumentalist and teacher of Hindustani classical music.