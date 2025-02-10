Kendrick Lamar brings viral diss track to Super Bowl stage

Kendrick Lamar commanded one of the world's most high-profile stages Sunday as the Super Bowl's halftime headliner, yet another feather in the cap of the rap laureate who has ascended to new heights of pop stardom.

Lamar performed a string of his classics while toying with his audience who had one major question: would he perform "Not Like Us," the searing diss track that served as the knockout blow in his eyebrow-raising rap battle with Drake?

In a word? Yes.

The wildly infectious hit released in May 2024 hears the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lamar -- the first solo rap artist to helm a halftime show at the Super Bowl, which this year saw the Philadelphia Eagles pummel the Kansas City Chiefs -- use his punchlines to accuse Drake of pedophilia.

"I wanna perform their favorite song," he said at one point during the 13-minute set -- the Grammy-winning track's ubiquitous, instantly recognizable bass line resounding -- "but you know they love to sue."