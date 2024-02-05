Key winners for the 2024 Grammy Awards

Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift made history with her fourth Album of the Year Grammy, the most of any artist.

Supergroup boygenius earned three awards, as did SZA, the night's top nominee.

Pop chameleon Miley Cyrus won the first Grammys of her career, for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Album of the Year: 'Midnights' - Taylor Swift