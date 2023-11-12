Women dominate music's Grammy nominations, SZA tops with nine

It will be a woman's world at the upcoming Grammys, with SZA scooping the most chances for gold ahead of the star-studded music gala with nine, as pop's superstars including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish dominated across the categories.

Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and the indie rock supergroup boygenius also will strong contenders at the 4 February event in Los Angeles, where music from the blockbuster film ‘Barbie’ will almost certainly clean up, according to the nominations list released Friday.

SZA -- the acerbic, R&B risk-taker whose layered tales of romance earned her acclaim with her debut ‘Ctrl’ in 2017 and saw her top the charts again with 2022's ‘SOS’ -- is poised to rule the night, with nominations spanning the categories.

And Bridgers, one-third of the supergroup boygenius with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, earned seven nominations while the collective group earned six, both in the top fields as well as in the rock categories.