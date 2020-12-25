Disbanded but still shining

I.O.I

In 2016, the first teasers aired on Korean TV explaining that the show called ‘Produced 101’ would have trainees from dozens of companies, there will be no judges and all decisions will be made by the viewers. All of the contestants were given an initial grade of A to F. It’s basically the same grading scale your algebra teacher would use. In which 11 members: Some, Sejeong, Yoojung, Chungha, Sohye, Kyulkyung, Chaeyeon, Doyeon, Mina, Nayoung, and Yunjung lasted. Needless to say, the show was a smash hit but with this new K-pop girl group be as popular as the show. The name I.O.I was chosen meaning Ideal of Idols. Their debut song was ‘Dream Girls’.

Since debut, all of their title tracks were in charge by different producers and for their next release JYP was in charge of the song ‘Very VeryVery’. This song became insanely popular around Korea and other global countries. Also with this song, I.O.I sat on the number 1 spot in Gaon Digital Charts. Sadly, I.O.I’s contract with CJ ENM was coming to an end. In their last days, they appeared in numerous Korean shows, brand deals, a final concert, and one last song ‘Downpour’. And the title was perfect because that was what everyone’s eyes were doing. Almost like a scripted farewell, ‘Downpour’ became the number one win in INKIGAYO on the same day they disbanded.

After their disbandment, Yunjung joined a group named ‘Cosmic Girls’ as the lead vocalist and has been promoting with them. Nayoung and Kyulkyung went back to their company ‘Pledges’ where they debuted in a group names ‘Pristin’. Mina and Sejeong are still slaying with their new group ‘Gugudan’. Doyeon and Yoojung debuted with ‘WekiMeki’. Sohye went back to acting with Sejeong. And lastly, Chungha and Somi became hit solo artists as they deserve.

Producing, managing, and promoting a K-pop group is very expensive as expected. Companies invest a lot of money into their idol groups in hopes that they would take off and hit it big. Sadly, in this highly competitive idol world where it’s oversaturated with groups and companies cranking them out in waves, most of them don’t hit it big. Larger companies with money or other reputable groups have the finances to do larger promotions and can afford to support a new group longer thus giving the group more chances to build a fan base. But these three groups didn’t have problems like that. Though, they still had to disband for their own good.

Even when they were disbanded they all were shining in their own ways which many people can’t. When they achieve something they still thank to their former group for being a part of their lives. And that’s why their fans still love them unconditionally from the bottom of their hearts. Hopefully, they will keep shining forever.

Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 9th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka