Curtain closes on 40th Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan

"As an ardent admirer of Rabindranath, I have studied his majestic literary creations, especially his music. And I was fortunate to explore his exclusive artworks at the Shantiniketan in Kolkata."
"He visited many East Bengal townships and got a close-up look at people's everyday lives, this experience ultimately showed up in his writing," Syed Majurul Islam said in his speech.
"It is impossible to explore and practice all of Rabindranath's talents in one lifetime, and that is why we need arrangements like this convention,” he added.
Ekushey Padak winner recitation artist Bhaswar Bandyopadhyay hosted the ceremony, and National Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad executive president Atiur Rahman presided over it.
Announcing that the 41st Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan will take place in Rajshahi's Naogaon, Atiur said, "We will explore how the nature and people of Naogaon impacted Rabindranath, and we are fortunate to receive adequate support from all of our associates to arrange this national convention every year."
Bulbul Islam, central general secretary of JRSP, conveyed the vote of thanks and its vice-president Sarwar Ali also spoke at the event.
JRSP secretary and singer Lily Islam offered condolences for its 200 members who died from Covid-19, and the audience observed a minute of silence.
JRSP also paid tributes to its core members and Rabindra Sangeet exponents, Nilotpal Sadhya and Mita Haque.
The event then showcased multiple cultural segments featuring several prominent artists, including Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya.
The three-day convention hosted 700 artists, organisers and cultural activists, and featured several national competitions, cultural segments and organisational activities.