Curtain closes on 40th Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan

The 40th Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan came to an end at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's (BSA) National Theater Hall auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday, reports UNB.

The three-day flagship event of the Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad (JRSP) featured several programmes this year, celebrating the return of the in-person edition to the capital after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eminent academician and researcher professor Syed Manjurul Islam joined the closing ceremony as the chief guest.