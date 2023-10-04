Beyonce 'Renaissance' film to hit theaters in December

It's not the first time Beyonce has released elaborate visual companions to her music. She called both her 2013 self-titled album and 2016's ‘Lemonade’ visual albums.

She's also released concert films, documentaries, and 2019's ‘Homecoming’, which chronicled her headliner sets at Coachella.

But this time she's shifting away from DVD or streaming-only releases, opting for a theatrical release a la Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film is poised to rule the box office when it is released later this month.