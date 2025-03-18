Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' tops album chart

Lady Gaga's seventh studio album, 'Mayhem' debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The highest-charting single of the album is 'Abracadabra', which she premiered in a commercial break during the Grammys in February.

The collection of dance floor songs includes the previously released singles 'Disease', 'Abracadabra' and 'Die With A Smile' with Bruno Mars, reported a media outlet.

Her seventh studio album, 'Mayhem', earned her the biggest opening week for an album by a woman this year with 219,000 units earned, per Luminate, as per the outlet.