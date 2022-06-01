Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, dies

Star Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died of a heart attack at age 53 after a concert Tuesday, Indian media reported, prompting a flood of tributes from fans including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups,” Modi said on Twitter.

“We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans,” Modi wrote.