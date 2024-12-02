Elton John unable to watch own musical due to 'lost eyesight'

Elton John has revealed he was unable to watch his new musical ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ as an eye infection contracted over the summer had severely affected his eyesight.

"I haven't been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight," the 77-year-old singer told the audience late Sunday at a London charity gala performance of the musical, for which he wrote the score.

"So it's hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight," he said. The "Rocket Man" star posted on Instagram in September that an infection had "left me with only limited vision in one eye".