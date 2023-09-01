Taylor Swift announces film of massive 'Eras' tour

The giant AMC movie chain is vowing that each of its theaters across the United States will play the film at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are on sale now.

The company said it had upgraded its website and ticketing services to "handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the Company has ever experienced before."

"But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans," the statement added, warning that customers may experience delays and outages.