Tahsan suddenly announces quitting music, reveals reason
Tahsan Rahman Khan is a popular Bangladeshi singer, songwriter, and actor who has been entertaining audiences for over two and a half decades.
His official Facebook page had nearly 10 million followers, while his Instagram had more than 3.5 million. But suddenly, both accounts have disappeared. Neither his Facebook nor Instagram profile is active anymore, and he has given no clear explanation to his fans.
Meanwhile, fans at a concert in Melbourne, Australia, were left stunned with another unexpected revelation. While performing on stage yesterday, Sunday, Tahsan suddenly announced on the microphone:
“Many are writing that this is my last concert. Not my last concert—my last tour. Slowly, I might bring my music career to an end. It’s natural. Can someone keep jumping around on stage like this forever? My daughter is growing up now. If I stand on stage and sing—‘Dure Tumi Dariye’ (You’re standing far away)—how would that look?”
Hearing this announcement, the audience was left stunned. The hall instantly echoed with a chorus of “No, no.” Many in the crowd were seen wiping away tears. But Tahsan, firm in his decision, continued singing.
When contacted on Monday afternoon, Tahsan briefly said, “I made this decision in the hope of living a simple life.”
Tahsan had been in professional music for 25 years. To mark this silver jubilee, he is currently on tour in Australia. He mesmerised thousands of fans in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Sydney, singing along with the audience to his most popular songs. The huge turnout in each city proved once again that Tahsan’s popularity remains as strong as ever.
But at the Melbourne concert, along with the joy, Tahsan’s announcement left fans with heavy hearts. His final show on this tour is set to take place in Perth. After that, he hinted, he will gradually step away from the stage.
Tahsan has often said, “Music has always been an emotional space for me.” However, age, time, and changing priorities in life have made him rethink his path. His daughter’s growing up has had a profound impact on him. Jumping around on stage no longer feels as natural as before. Not just as an artiste, but also as a father, he feels a greater sense of responsibility.
Both his withdrawal from social media and this latest announcement point to the same thing—Tahsan now wants to give priority to his personal life.
The rise of Bangla rock was driven in part by the band Black. Formed in 1998 by three friends—Jon Kabir, Jahan, and Tony—the band later welcomed Tahsan and Miraz. In 2002, they released their debut album Amar Prithibi (My World), receiving massive response from young audience in the country.
Tahsan’s announcement has sparked wide discussion on social media. Many wrote, “We are not ready to say goodbye to him.” Some expressed hope that after a short break he might return to music. But Tahsan told Prothom Alo that there is no possibility of returning to his music career.