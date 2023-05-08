Stars take centre stage as UK steps up coronation celebrations

Britain revelled in the coronation of King Charles III on Sunday as it staged a star-studded concert watched by 20,000 people at Windsor Castle and millions more across the country and world.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, watched on from a royal box in the grounds of the castle west of London, as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and British band Take That topped the bill of performers.

Screens erected nationwide broadcast the televised event -- featuring a 70-piece orchestra, choirs and several unique dramatic performances -- to communities, while organisers said it would also be seen in over 100 countries.