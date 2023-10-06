Shah Abdul Karim’s songs passed off as ‘traditional music’

Without the permission of Shah Abdul Karim’s family, two top Indian music labels, Saregama and T-Series have been releasing his songs on YouTube, Spotyfy and social media for years.

In fact, the music video of the song ‘Agey Ki Shundor Din Kataitam’ didn’t even mention the name of Shah Abdul Karim, the original creator of the song. Rather, T-Series has passed the song off as a ‘traditional’ folk song.

Copyright experts are calling the release of songs (intellectual property) without copyright owners’ permission, ‘theft’. Plus, they are considering it a serious crime to pass off that song as ‘traditional’ folk song.

Looking into the matter it was found that Saregama had recorded Karim’s song ‘Ami Bangla Mayer Chele’ in 2006 and ‘Agey Ki Shundor Din Kataitam’ along with ‘Gaan Gai Amar’ in 2007. Meanwhile, T-Series recorded the song ‘Ami Tomar Koler Gari’ back in 2012 and released a music video of the song ‘Agey Ki Shundor Din Kataitam’ on 27 September.

None of the two companies took permission from Karim or his family. His family has expressed their anger over the issue of Karim’s songs being passed off as ‘traditional’ music.

His son Shah Nur Jalal, also a Baul musician, filed a complaint with Bangladesh Copyright office against T-Series on 1 October. Earlier on 17 September, he filed a complaint against Saregama also.

Shah Nur Jalal asked compensation from Saregama and T-series. He told Prothom Alo on last Monday, “T-Series and Saregama have released the songs without our permission. In fact, they didn’t even mention my father’s name. This cannot be accepted in any way.”