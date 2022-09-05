Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

In dismissing the suit on Friday, Judge Fernando Olguin said the plaintiff failed "to allege that he knew of a violation that occurred while he was a minor or an injury that forms the basis of the claim within 10 years of filing this action," as required by the statute under which he sued.

"Because plaintiff had an opportunity to address the deficiencies in his complaint regarding the statute of limitations, the court is persuaded that it would be futile to afford plaintiff a fourth opportunity to file an amended complaint," the judge wrote.

Olguin had previously dismissed the case in January 2022 after Elden's attorneys missed a deadline, but they filed it again, later that month. Elden's attorneys said Saturday he will appeal the ruling.