Kanye West accused by ex-assistant of drugging, sexually assaulting her

Kanye West, aka Ye's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta has leveled serious allegations against the rapper, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her, reported a media outlet.

Pisciotta has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming he drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session co-hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, according to court documents filed in California.

This is not the first time Pisciotta has taken legal action against West. In June, she sued him for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and several other claims including fraud and unpaid wages.