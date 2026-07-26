Runa Laila doesn't shake hands with everyone! Is it because of her diamond rings?

The concert was in full swing. The National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka buzzed with excitement as legendary subcontinental singer Runa Laila captivated the audience with one favorite song after another.

As the programme drew to a close, Runa Laila thanked actor Afzal Hossain for hosting the evening with a handshake. But, true to her trademark sense of humour, she immediately made a witty remark that sent the entire auditorium into laughter.

Runa Laila's solo concert, ‘Shilpi Ami Tomaderi Gaan Shonabo’, was held on Friday at the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka. The event was hosted by acclaimed actor, filmmaker and painter Afzal Hossain.