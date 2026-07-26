Runa Laila doesn't shake hands with everyone! Is it because of her diamond rings?
The concert was in full swing. The National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka buzzed with excitement as legendary subcontinental singer Runa Laila captivated the audience with one favorite song after another.
As the programme drew to a close, Runa Laila thanked actor Afzal Hossain for hosting the evening with a handshake. But, true to her trademark sense of humour, she immediately made a witty remark that sent the entire auditorium into laughter.
Runa Laila's solo concert, ‘Shilpi Ami Tomaderi Gaan Shonabo’, was held on Friday at the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka. The event was hosted by acclaimed actor, filmmaker and painter Afzal Hossain.
At one point during the programme, Runa Laila invited Afzal Hossain onto the stage and said, “Thank you so much for making time to be here despite your busy schedule.”
After shaking his hand, she added with a smile, “But I don't shake hands with everyone. Do you know why? What if someone suddenly takes one of these rings?” As soon as she said it, the audience burst into laughter. She then jokingly added, “But he's (Afzal Hossain) safe.”
Fans have long been fascinated by Runa Laila's collection of diamond rings. Her collection began at the age of 15 with a diamond ring gifted by her mother, Amina Laila, in Karachi.
Over the course of her professional music career, she added many more diamond rings of her own choosing. Like her stage performances, the sparkly rings she wears have always drawn the audience's attention.
After Runa Laila's humorous remark, Afzal Hossain shared a memory from nearly four decades ago. He said, “I believe many of the wonders in our lives have gradually disappeared. However, there are still some people who remain wonders themselves.”
Recalling the early days of Bangladesh Television, he said, “I had just started acting. After a rehearsal, I was coming downstairs from the first floor while Runa Laila was leaving the studio. She didn't notice me, but I was watching her from a distance. Suddenly, I felt dizzy. I had to hold onto the staircase railing.”
Explaining that feeling, Afzal Hossain said, “We have seen many forms of stardom. With time, the brilliance of many stars fades. But Runa Laila has managed to keep herself extraordinary. She is still a true star. The stardom she had four decades ago remains exactly the same today.”
The solo concert generated remarkable enthusiasm among audiences. Not a single seat was left vacant in the 700-seat National Theatre Hall. According to the organisers, all tickets were sold out on the very first day of sales.
Runa Laila took to the stage shortly after 7:30 pm, opening the concert with the patriotic song ‘Desher Jonno Jara’.
She then went on to perform ‘Shilpi Ami, ‘Jokhon Thambe Kolahol’, ‘Gaaneri Khatay’, ‘Je Jon Premer Bhab Jane Na’, ‘Amay Gethe Dao Na’, ‘Bandhu Tin Din’, ‘Onek Brishti Jhore’, ‘Sadher Lau’, and, for the first time on stage, the Nazrul song ‘Bhulite Pari Na’.
Responding to repeated requests from the audience, she concluded the evening with the hugely popular ‘Damadam Mast Qalandar’.
The applause and cheers that followed every performance made one thing clear: times may change, but Runa Laila's songs continue to resonate with generation after generation.