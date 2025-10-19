Tahsan’s last song released on his birthday, ‘Prakritik’ returns after 22 years

“Three songs have been composed, but I won’t release them. Only the last one from the Porcelaina Tahsan’s Playlist project might be released. Then it’s over. After that, I won’t release any new songs.” This is what Tahsan Khan said in his last interview given to Prothom Alo in the fourth week of September.

He had clearly stated then that this interview was the last media conversation of his career, and moving forward, he just wants to live his life as he is, staying away from publicity.