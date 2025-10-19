Tahsan’s last song released on his birthday, ‘Prakritik’ returns after 22 years
“Three songs have been composed, but I won’t release them. Only the last one from the Porcelaina Tahsan’s Playlist project might be released. Then it’s over. After that, I won’t release any new songs.” This is what Tahsan Khan said in his last interview given to Prothom Alo in the fourth week of September.
He had clearly stated then that this interview was the last media conversation of his career, and moving forward, he just wants to live his life as he is, staying away from publicity.
Yesterday, 18 October was Tahsan’s birthday. As promised, the last song of his musical career, ‘Prakritik’ was released on this day. The song was released at 3:00 pm on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the sponsoring company, Porcelaina Ceramics. Listeners can also hear the last melody of his life on Tahsan’s own YouTube platform.
‘Prakritik’ returns after 22 years
The song ‘Prakritik’ was first heard in the popular band Black’s album ‘Utshober Por’ released in 2003. At that time, its singers were Joh Kabir and Tahsan Khan. To the audience of that era, the song was a symbol of the young generation’s emotions, a gentle breeze like a song of love during university days, separation, and memories.
After a long 22 years, that song has returned with a new musical arrangement, in a new form, and with the voice of an old heart. This time, Tahsan Khan sang it solo. The lyrics and tune of the song have been kept unchanged, but the musical arrangement now includes contemporary instrumentation and rich sound design.
Under the Porcelaina banner, it was released as the last song of the Porcelaina Tahsan’s Playlist. Through this project, some of the popular songs sung by Tahsan were presented in a new form.
‘The Last Song’ is an emotional chapter
Nahian Bin Mahbub, business development officer of Porcelaina Ceramics, informed Prothom Alo that this is the last song of their company’s second project. Previously, seven songs sung by Tahsan with new musical arrangements were released from the ‘Porcelaina Tahsan’s Playlist’.
Nahian said, “Tahsan Bhai has said that this is the last song of his life, and after this, he will not sing any new songs. As such, it is a matter of pride for us that the last song of his life is being released from our company.”
Not just a song, the farewell of a generation
Tahsan’s ‘Prakritik’ is no longer just a song-it’s like the conclusion of the emotions of a generation. For those who grew up listening to Tahsan’s music in university, in love, or in solitude, this song means the opening of the door to memories.
Many people have commented similarly on Facebook. From his time with the band Black to his solo career, drama songs, and concerts-Tahsan was a popular figure for over two decades.
In that sense, it can be said that the newly arranged ‘Prakritik’ takes listeners back to the early 2000s, when Tahsan became the echo of the youth’s heart by singing songs like ‘Bhalobasha’, ‘Bhalo Lage Na’, and ‘Abar Amay Chharo Tumi’.
The same message seems to have been revived in this last song-that a good music is never old. Even if carried away by the flow of time, good melodies, the emotion of the lyrics, and the charm of the voice live on in people’s hearts for a long time. His fans say that the song ‘Prakritik’ is therefore not just the melody of Tahsan’s farewell, but rather the summary of his musical journey.