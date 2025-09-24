I want people to slowly forget me: Tahsan

At the Melbourne concert, you suddenly said, “This is the last tour.” The audience seemed unable to believe it. Could you share that explanation once more, when did you feel you need to stop now?
Yes, this is the last concert tour. I already have made commitment for a couple of events in Dhaka, and after those I’m bringing my musical career to an end. I had been feeling it was necessary to say goodbye for a long time. Now seems the right time.
There’s still so much interest and demand for your music at home and abroad. Surely it wasn’t easy to make such a decision while at the height of your popularity. What was going through your mind?
I believe it is best to leave when the sun is still at its zenith.
You had mentioned working on some new songs. So, what do you mean by ‘wrapping up your career’, do you mean you’re leaving music entirely, or just stepping away from live performances?
I’ve three songs already made, but I won’t release them. Only the last track from the ‘Porcelina Tahsan’s Playlist’ project might be released, and then that’s it. After that, I won’t release any new songs anymore.
While on stage in Melbourne, you said stepping away from music was very natural. Was this the demand of time, or is there a personal philosophy behind it?
A change in outlook on life is the main reason. But I don’t want to make a big deal out of it.
You said on stage it was because of your daughter. How has watching her grow up made you think differently?
Mentioning my daughter was to imply my age. My beard is turning grey, and singing love songs on stage no longer feels fitting for me. It might be easy for others, but for me it feels a bit unsuitable.
Was it becoming harder over time to balance family and the stage?
No, nothing like that. But the weight of living as a public figure is immense. I no longer wish to carry that.
You said, ‘Jumping around on stage to sing no longer makes sense’. Is this a change in your perspective that comes with age and experience?
I’ve given what I could—on and off the stage. And I’ve received even more love from people in return. I feel I have nothing more to give. And with the love I’ve received in these 25 years, I can live the rest of my life fulfilled. It wouldn’t matter if I don’t receive more love now.
You don’t just sing, you also write and compose songs. Will you continue with those?
No. For now, I have no such plans.
Even if not concerts, will your audience still hear you in the studio or online?
No, they won’t. I’m bringing my music career to an end.
You also disappeared from your nearly 10 million Facebook followers and 3.5 million Instagram fans. Could you say something about that?
A retired person doesn’t need such things. And social media is unbearably toxic. The spread of negativity far outweighs the positivity and it had been making me extremely annoyed for a long time now. I want people to slowly forget me. If I stay on social media, forgetting me will take longer.
Did you delete your Facebook and Instagram accounts, or just deactivated them?
Deactivated.
Looking back on this long musical journey, which is the most memorable moment that has stayed with you?
There are so many memories, but singing on stage along with thousands of people, that’s what I’ll miss the most. Those moments are etched in my heart.
Do you have any regrets, something you wanted to do but couldn’t?
No, there are no such regrets. What I’ve received has far exceeded my expectations. Sometimes I still can’t believe it. Such an incredible life the music-loving people of this country has gifted me. Over these 25 years, they’ve made so many of my songs their own. What could I possibly have left wanting after that? My life is just filled with gratitude.
You’ve also been acting. Where can your fans now see you in acting, on TV, or will you step away completely?
I had already ended my acting carrier earlier. Now I’ve ended my musical journey as well.
Without music, do you plan to spend time on any other venture or hobbies? How do you see the next chapter of your life? Will we not even see you casually in the entertainment circle anymore?
I won’t be part of the entertainment scene anymore. Let this be my last interview. I do have other plans, but they’re entirely personal. I don’t want to announce them publicly. It would sound too philosophical.
Fans want to know, will you ever return to the stage some day?
Of course, I’ll miss it terribly. But farewell means farewell.
What’s your message to those who have grown up listening to your music and loved you all these years?
In my song ‘Pathorer Golpokar’ there are two lines, ‘Dhonnobad Tomai, Shurer Bondhu Bhebecho, Tuccho Ei Manobe, Kichu Khuje Peyecho’ (roughly translated as ‘Thank you for thinking of me as a friend of melody, for finding something in this insignificant man’). May be that’s all I wish to say.
Many are heartbroken by your decision. What would you say to them?
Honestly, my pain is greater. Leaving behind the thing I’ve loved most in life—music—was not an easy decision. But some experiences and realisations in life were so intense and painful that this departure became the only path open to me. I simply want to return to a normal life.
After the Australia concert, will you return to Bangladesh or go to the United States?
I’ll come to Bangladesh. I’ll complete my pending commitments there.