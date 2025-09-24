I want people to slowly forget me: Tahsan

On the 25th anniversary of his professional music career, singer Tahsan Khan announced that this would be his last tour. He has decided to step away from releasing new songs, concerts — everything. He made the announcement Sunday evening on stage in Melbourne in front of his fans, leaving everyone overwhelmed with emotion. Efforts have been made to reach him since Monday morning. When the subject of an interview came up, he said, “I’m a retired man, brother. No interview please.” Later, he asked to send the questions on WhatsApp, and here are the answers he shared, compiled by Monzur Kader.