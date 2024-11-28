Drake takes Kendrick Lamar rap feud to US courts

Canadian rapper Drake has taken his feud with rival Kendrick Lamar to the US court system, accusing record label Universal Music of conspiring to inflate the California hip-hop star's streaming numbers and of defaming him, according to legal filings and media reports Tuesday.

Drake, the highest-grossing rapper in the world last year, and Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize winner, have long been locked in an escalating war of words in a music genre known for celebrating and obsessing over rivalries between its biggest stars.

The so-called "beef" ramped up sharply this year as each man released vitriolic "diss tracks" criticising the other.