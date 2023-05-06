Taylor Swift announces new re-recorded album 'Speak Now'

She continued, "You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It's my love language with you -- I plot, I scheme, I plan and I get to tell you about it. If you would direct your attention to the back big screen..."

The new cover of Speak Now then appeared, additionally captioned with (Taylor's Version) and the release date -- 7 July, 2023.

Upon the announcement at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the city turned on purple lights on the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River.