Jungkook, Anitta draw fans to Central Park aid fest despite rain

Thousands of people gathered in a swampy Central Park for a concert urging global development aid, with Jungkook of BTS fame and Brazil's Anitta highlighting the marathon show's first half.

Jungkook had the poncho-clad crowd screaming and swaying along as he serenaded them with hits including ‘Still With You’ during the Global Citizen Festival marked by a chilly, persistent rain.

Wearing acid wash jeans and a brown shirt, the megastar told fans it was necessary to "make an impact together to make sure everyone, everywhere has access to their basic rights like food and education."