Rita Ora is a fan of Charles Dickens

IANS
London
British singer Rita Ora poses for pictures on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2015 in London on November 23, 2015. Photo: AFP
British singer Rita Ora poses for pictures on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2015 in London on November 23, 2015. Photo: AFP

Singer-actress Rita Ora says she is a huge fan of the iconic novelist Charles Dickens.

Ora plays Dodge, a female incarnation of the Artful Dodger, in “Twist”, which is a new take on Dickens’ “Oliver Twist”. She was delighted to get the role as she is a “book nerd” and loves the works of Dickens.

“I am a big Charles Dickens fan. I actually love reading, I know people don’t know that about me but I am a bit of a book nerd,” Ora said, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

Advertisement

She stars alongside Michael Caine, who plays Fagin in the Martin Owen film. She shared how much she appreciates the way that the acting legend works.

“He has a certain way of working, I think he always has, and I just got on to his wave. That’s the way you have to be when you are with a Sir, you have to work how they work,” Ora said about Caine.

More News

Adele’s ‘21’ turns 10, singer calls album ‘old friend’

Adele’s ‘21’ turns 10, singer calls album ‘old friend’

The sparkling soloist IU

Poster of her new comeback ‘Celebrity’

Legendary musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away

Legendary Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Never seen being pretty as some kind of power: Dua Lipa

Never seen being pretty as some kind of power: Dua Lipa