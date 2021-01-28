Rita Ora is a fan of Charles Dickens

Singer-actress Rita Ora says she is a huge fan of the iconic novelist Charles Dickens.

Ora plays Dodge, a female incarnation of the Artful Dodger, in “Twist”, which is a new take on Dickens’ “Oliver Twist”. She was delighted to get the role as she is a “book nerd” and loves the works of Dickens.

“I am a big Charles Dickens fan. I actually love reading, I know people don’t know that about me but I am a bit of a book nerd,” Ora said, according to a report in contactmusic.com.