Runa Laila remembers Bappi Lahiri

Runa Laila reminisced about Bappi Lahiri to the media on Tuesday.

She said, “I have done two songs in Bollywood films with compositions by Bappi Lahiri - the first was in 1979’s ‘Jan A Bahar’ and the other was in 1984’s ‘Yadgar’. Since then I have been acquainted with Bappi ji.”

She said, in 2018, Bappi Lahiri surprised her on her birthday in Kolkata.