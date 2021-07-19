Singer Fakir Alamgir on life support

Coronavirus infected folk legend Fakir Alamgir's health condition deteriorated and he has been put on a ventilator on Sunday night, his son Mashuque Alamgir Rajeeb informed UNB.

The singer has been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the United Hospital in the capital from the early hours of Friday, reports UNB.

Rajeeb said, "The health conditions of my father were improved and we were being hopeful for his fast recovery, unfortunately his condition fluctuated and the doctors decided to take him into ventilation on Sunday night".

His oxygen saturation level dropped below 45 per cent, however, after undergoing ventilation, his oxygen saturation level is now moving around 90 per cent, Rajeeb told UNB.