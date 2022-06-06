Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez lead star line-up at Tribeca filmfest

Further down the program, festival co-founder Robert De Niro will reunite with his “Heat” co-star Al Pacino and director Michael Mann to celebrate the 1995 crime drama's place in film history.

“It was a movie I worked hard on. Michael Mann is a very particular director. He wants things done a certain way and rightfully so ... and that's what makes the movie special," De Niro told Reuters.

"I'm happy to share it with the festival audience and to get a few of us together."