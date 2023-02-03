Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys

Whether it is the catchy chime of a chip tune, the melodies of the metaverse or the latest trending ‘Super Mario Bros’ remix — video game music is seemingly boundless.

Now the growing popularity of the video game industry and years of advocacy from game composers will be reflected in the 2023 Grammy Awards as the Recording Academy announced its inaugural ‘Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media’ category.

Five nominees will compete at Sunday's Grammys, out of the 70 original scores submitted for the category's maiden year. The nominees are composers Austin Wintory for ‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’, Stephanie Economou for ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok’, Bear McCreary for ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’, Richard Jacques for ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ and Christopher Tin for ‘Old World’.