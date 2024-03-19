Singer Khalid passes away
Popular band singer Khalid passed away on Monday evening. He was 60. He breathed his last around 7:15pm at a city hospital while undergoing treatment there, lyricist and composer Prince Mahmud confirmed.
Family sources said the body was taken to Gopalganj after Namaj-e-Janaza at Green Road Jame Mosque on Monday at 11:00pm. Later, he will be buried in the family cemetery there.
Khalid is best known for his songs ‘Shorolotar Protima’, ‘Himaloy’, ‘Kono Karonei’, among dozens of other hits during the 90’s and 2000’s. Born in Gopalganj, the singer started his journey in the world of music in 1981.
Also Read