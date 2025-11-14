Police deny permission for James and Ali Azmat concert
A concert titled ‘Legends Live in Dhaka’ featuring James referred as ‘Nagar Baul’ and Pakistani Sufi-rock genre artiste Ali Azmat was scheduled to be held today, Friday, at a convention centre near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The event was organised by Ascend Communication. However, it was found Friday morning that the police did not give the organisers permission to hold the concert.
A source within the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
According to the source, the airport area is classified as a Key Point Installation (KPI), and only a few days ago it witnessed a serious incident involving a fire. Considering the overall situation, permission for the concert was not granted at this time.
The organisers were advised to hold the event at an alternative venue.
Meanwhile, organising company Ascend Communication stated in a press release, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the ‘Ali Azmat and James: Legends Live in Dhaka’ concert has been postponed. We are making every effort to organise the event again at the earliest opportunity. The new date and venue will be announced soon.”
Pakistani musician Ali Azmat arrived in Dhaka three days ago to participate in the concert. This was supposed to be the first time he and James would perform together on the same stage.
In an interview with a private television channel after arriving in Dhaka, Ali Azmat had also expressed his excitement about the collaboration.