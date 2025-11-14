Police deny permission for James and Ali Azmat concert

A concert titled ‘Legends Live in Dhaka’ featuring James referred as ‘Nagar Baul’ and Pakistani Sufi-rock genre artiste Ali Azmat was scheduled to be held today, Friday, at a convention centre near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The event was organised by Ascend Communication. However, it was found Friday morning that the police did not give the organisers permission to hold the concert.

A source within the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.