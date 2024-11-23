I’ll vote, but won’t pledge my undying support: Shayan

I see the world through the lens of music. As a human being the views I believe in, hold and promote will obviously be there in the songs. Besides, there will be a separate segment on political songs. I had made the song ‘Jonotar Beyadobi’ after I returned to Bangladesh in 2001. The audience has labeled the song as ‘Dui Netri Gaan (song of two women leaders)’.

The song is more about the public than it is about the two leaders. I hoped to see an awakened Bangladesh. I had sung the song ‘Jonotar Beyadobi’ as a sort of satire from the idea that I will vote for them (politicians), but won’t pledge my undying support to them.

I have sung a lot of political songs in the last 23 years. It won’t be possible to cover them all in one show. A selection of seven or eight songs from among them will be there in the show. Alongside old songs, songs about Mugdho and Sayeed will be there. Whatever I witnessed as a citizen of Bangladesh, as an artiste and as a woman, I presented exactly that in my songs.