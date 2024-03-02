Rihanna sets stage on fire at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities

On her first visit to India, Pop queen Rihanna set the stage on fire on day 1 of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the viral videos, Rihanna can be seen wearing a sheer fluorescent green bodycon and glittery gown. She interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage.

She also performed on her popular track 'Work'. Apart from that singer was seen belting out some of her all-time hits including 'Rude Boy', 'Pour it Up', 'Diamonds', and 'Wild Things', among others.

Rihanna also thanked the Ambani family and shared her heartfelt wishes to the couple.

From Pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, Ambani's three-day pre-wedding festivities are going to be a grand affair.