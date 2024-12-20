Ustad Zakir Hussain laid to rest in the US

Tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, who played a vital role in putting Indian classical music on the global map, was on Friday laid to rest in San Francisco.

His funeral was attended by family members, friends and many renowned musicians. Drummer Sivamani along with some other musicians paid a musical tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain at his final rites.

Before the funeral rituals, Sivamani took to Instagram to share a few words in memory of Zakir Hussain. While remembering the icon, he became emotional and could not hold back his tears.