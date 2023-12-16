‘Whistle queen’ Abonti ties the knot

Singer Abanti Sithi of Jamalpur had gained popularity from participating in reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ that is telecasted on Kolkata based TV channel, Zee Bangla.

Though she was eliminated midway through the competition, Abanti amazed everyone with the singing as well as whistling skills. She was even dubbed the ‘Whistle Queen’.

The singer had suddenly announced her marriage recently. The rituals of her wedding were completed yesterday, Friday. The wedding ceremony held at a convention centre in Dhaka’s Mirpur was attended by people close to Abanti and close ones of the two families.

The groom Amit Dey is an expatriate living in London.. He works in a private firm there. Plus he’s an amateur musician. In fact, the two of them met in connection to music actually.