‘Whistle queen’ Abonti ties the knot

Singer Abanti Sithi of Jamalpur had gained popularity from participating in reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ that is telecasted on Kolkata based TV channel, Zee Bangla.
Though she was eliminated midway through the competition, Abanti amazed everyone with the singing as well as whistling skills. She was even dubbed the ‘Whistle Queen’.
The singer had suddenly announced her marriage recently. The rituals of her wedding were completed yesterday, Friday. The wedding ceremony held at a convention centre in Dhaka’s Mirpur was attended by people close to Abanti and close ones of the two families.
The groom Amit Dey is an expatriate living in London.. He works in a private firm there. Plus he’s an amateur musician. In fact, the two of them met in connection to music actually.
Abanti said, “Though it was music that brought us together, the issue of the marriage moved forward through the families. We started talking after we made each other’s acquaintance. Amit’s thoughts amazed me.”
“Though he has a job he’s actually a man of music. I always wished for a life partner like this. And, God has given me a companion like that for the journey of life. I ask blessings from all for the new beginning of our lives,” she continued.
While the groom lives in London, his ancestral home is in Sylhet. Abanti said that Amit has been living in London for almost 13 years. After completing his studies in accounting, he is now working in a finance firm there. Besides, he’s a musician as well. Amit is an expert in playing the key-board and the piano.
Meanwhile, Abanti grew up in Jamalpur. She passed SSC from Jamalpur Government Girls High School and then became popular from singing while she was still a higher secondary student at Digpait Shamsul Haq Degree College.
Abanti learned to play the guitar and the harmonium right in her childhood. While she was a college student she used to sing in different events also.
While she participated in singing completion, ‘CloseUp 1’ back in 2006, she couldn’t advance very far at that time. She again participated in the completion in 2012 and made it to the Top10 that year.
Abanti however rose to fame with her participation in West Bengal television channel Zee Bangla’s reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. Before that, she went viral on social media from singing Kumar Bishwajit’s song ‘Jekhane Sheemanto Tomar’ in an unplugged version.
Apart from that song, what helped her more to come to the limelight was using foil paper, coins and two plastic cups as musical instruments while singing.
Abanti then sung two songs titled ‘Rupkothar Jogote’ and ‘Pakhi Pakhi Mon’ in the web films ‘Networker Baire’ and ‘Unish20’ which gained even more popularity for her.
When asked how did she met Amit Dey, Abanti said, “About a year ago, Mithun Da (singer and instrumentalist Mithun Chakra) had planned to record a song. Amit and I were supposed to sing that song.”
“We met each other in connection to working on this project. Then the conversation continued between Dhaka and London. Then the whole matter of marriage moved forward through the families,” she added. Amit Dey came to Bangladesh on 8 December for the wedding.