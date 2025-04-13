Lady Gaga brings mayhem to the desert on Coachella day one

Lady Gaga performed a gothic fever dream of a set to headline day one of Coachella late Friday, delighting a massive crowd gathered to watch Mother Monster herself perform hits old and new.

Fresh off the release of her latest album "Mayhem," the marquee performer of Friday's lineup entertained her legions of Little Monsters, as her fans are known, with a 90-minute set that included simulations of death and rebirth.

She leaned heavily into her new work of dancepop tracks, but the crowd roared when she performed the major hits that made her name, including "Paparazzi" and "Bad Romance."

Her rendition of "Poker Face" saw Gaga playing against her dancers in a giant chess game -- the type of performance art that made her one of the contemporary era's seminal pop stars.

Missy Elliott meanwhile delivered a headliner-worthy show of her own, a blistering, catalog-spanning set featuring trippy visuals, lasers and her smashes including "Lose Control," "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It."