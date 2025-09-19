Indian singer Zubeen Garg dies after tragic scuba dive in Singapore
Indian singer Zubeen Garg, best known for the song 'Ya Ali', has passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore.
The Northeast India Festival also issued a statement, saying that Zubeen Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.
"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2:30 pm IST," the statement added.
The news has sent a shockwave across the nation, with condolences and tributes pouring on social media.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the passing of Garg with a heartfelt tribute. "Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled," a part of his tweet read.
Ashok Singhal, cabinet minister of Assam, also took to his X handle and grieved Garg's sudden passing. "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans," he wrote.
Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora also reacted to the news and added, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond."
Known for contribution to Indian music industry, especially his presence in the Assamese culture, Zubeen Garg also sang in the Hindi and Bengali film industries.
One of his biggest Bollywood breakthrough came with the song 'Ya Ali' from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Gangster'. The song also got him multiple award nominations.