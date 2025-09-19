Indian singer Zubeen Garg dies after tragic scuba dive in Singapore

Indian singer Zubeen Garg, best known for the song 'Ya Ali', has passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

The Northeast India Festival also issued a statement, saying that Zubeen Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2:30 pm IST," the statement added.