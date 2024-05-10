Web film ‘Punorjonmo’ executive producer’s body found hanging

The director also said that Ruhan’s parents have left Rangpur for Dhaka after hearing the news of their son’s death. When they have arrived in Dhaka, the autopsy will be done on the body.

Reportedly, Ruhan got divorced with his wife recently. People close to Ruhan said that he was been suffering from depression since then. Even if you look at his social media accounts, you can realise that Ruhan was drowning in depression, they said.

Lastly, on 4 May he wrote in a post, “Just as you are not in the world I know, I am not in yours either! So why did you say that day, you will spend this life with me? Don’t get me wrong. I am not blaming. I’m just saying!”