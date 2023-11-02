Actress Humaira Himu dies mysteriously

Humaira Himu stepped into the showbiz back in 2005. She changed her name from Humaira Nusrat Himu to Humaira Himu at the advice of actor Tony Dias.

Himu had told Desh TV in an interview, “I worked with Tony Dias for the first time in a telefilm. He then told me that I should choose a name with two words only.”

“Before that I used to introduce myself as just ‘Himu’. Tony Dias at that time told me that all the famous persons in the world have names with two words. I became Humaira Himu from then,” she added.

When Himu was still a school student, a senior girl of her school had worked in a commercial for a shampoo brand. When that girl returned from Dhaka after completing the shooting, everyone came to see her.