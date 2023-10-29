'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54

Matthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom ‘Friends’, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

"We responded at 4:10pm... It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told AFP, without confirming the deceased's name.

A fire department spokesman confirmed it had responded to a "water emergency," which could refer to a "pool, spa, bathtub or fountain," but could not confirm reports that Perry had drowned.

Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the wildly popular ‘Friends’, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.