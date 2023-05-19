The real-life Chandler Bing and his battle with addiction

Book review: Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing

For a few moments, imagine you are an actor in the US in the late 90s. You are a part of the most successful TV show in the world, you have millions of dollars in the bank and you have just starred in a movie which is sitting at the top of the box-office charts in the country.

For all intents and purposes, you have peaked as an actor. You are at the top of your game, making more money than you ever thought possible. The fame that everyone yearns for but only a handful gets access to is in the palm of your hands.

But rather than enjoying this success, being the toast of the town, you are busy hiding in your bedroom, spending most of your waking hours either chugging alcohol, smoking cigarettes or contacting multiple drug dealers, crooked doctors and nurses to make sure your steady supply of drugs never ends.

For all of us, this is an imaginary situation, one which seems a little hard to comprehend. But this was the reality of Matthew Perry, the Canadian-born US actor who is better known in the world as “Chandler Bing” from “Friends”.