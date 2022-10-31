Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren starrer '1923': 'Yellowstone' prequel to release in December

The series, which follows the life of the Dutton family as they manage the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, is the second spin-off of the well-liked television series.

Viewers follow the family as they struggle to manage their tumultuous relationships while simultaneously banding together to safeguard their property throughout the entire programme.

As per the media reports, Ford and Mirren will portray Jacob and Cara Dutton in '1932,' the forebears of the modern-day Dutton family that "Yellowstone" viewers have grown to love.