Bobby makes her OTT debut

But now, the actress returns with great joy to give her OTT debut on bKash presents Bongo Bob Season 2, telefiction ‘Suravi’ for Bangladesh’s first streaming platform Bongo on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, reports news agency UNB.
This year’s Bongo Bob Season 2’s title is sponsored by bKash and co-sponsored by New Zealand Dairy Bangladesh Ltd.
For Bongo’s telefiction project ‘Suravi’, Bobby will be seen in the leading role along with legendary TV Actress Suborna Mustafa, Shampa Reza and Dolly Johur.
The story is based on the supernatural genre and directed by Chayanika Chowdhury, said a press release.
The story is based on the incredible similarities between the two young women, Suravi and Rumpa. When Suravi leaves this world in a tragic accident, Rumpa can still feel her presence, it said.
Imdadul Haque Milon himself wrote the screenplay of ‘Suravi’ telefiction and with this he worked with a screenplay again after eight long years.
He is very excited about Bongo Bob Season 2 and expressed his conviction that he will be writing screenplays regularly, and the journey starts from Bongo Bob Season 2 telefiction ‘Suravi.’
Chayanika Chowdhury, producer and director of ‘Bishwoshundori’, has commented that ‘Suravi’ is a heart-touching telefiction.
“I can’t express how happy I’m to have the opportunity to work as one of the selected directors in Bongo Bob Season 2. I have been spending my whole life in the intoxication and love of stories and novels,” she said.
For those who grew up reading fictions of different genres, working on a project like ‘Suravi’ under the ‘Bongo Bob’ umbrella is a dream, she said.
“This is my absolute dream project, so I express my immense gratitude to Bongo and its team. Bobby comes to her first debut in OTT, holding my hand. I hope we will create outstanding telefiction that the audience will appreciate.”
Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, chief content officer of Bongo, said, “We are opening new entertainment horizons for viewers on the OTT platform. In bKash presents Bongo Bob Season 2, viewers will be able to see their favorite star on the big screen and the performances of the legendary artists on the small screen in the same story on the same platform.”
“Besides Bobby and Chayanika, I feel very proud to have the legendary actresses like Suborna Mustafa and Shampa Reza in our dream project. I also want to share that in this telefiction, all-important lead roles are presented by women,” he added.
“I hope this year’s Bongo Bob Season 2 will give a new dimension, a new identity to the viewers’ expectations.”
‘Suravi’ is currently in the production and shooting phase.