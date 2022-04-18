Bobby makes her OTT debut

But now, the actress returns with great joy to give her OTT debut on bKash presents Bongo Bob Season 2, telefiction ‘Suravi’ for Bangladesh’s first streaming platform Bongo on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, reports news agency UNB.

This year’s Bongo Bob Season 2’s title is sponsored by bKash and co-sponsored by New Zealand Dairy Bangladesh Ltd.

For Bongo’s telefiction project ‘Suravi’, Bobby will be seen in the leading role along with legendary TV Actress Suborna Mustafa, Shampa Reza and Dolly Johur.

The story is based on the supernatural genre and directed by Chayanika Chowdhury, said a press release.

The story is based on the incredible similarities between the two young women, Suravi and Rumpa. When Suravi leaves this world in a tragic accident, Rumpa can still feel her presence, it said.