Tahsan debuting on OTT

An unlikely photo was posted on the Facebook page of video streaming platform Chorki recently. It featured a cricketer clad in a yellow jersey standing with a bat with his helmet on.

However, his face couldn’t be recognised properly. The caption written above the photo read ‘Who’s coming to Chorki?’ Since then various rumours have been circulating about this post on the social media.

Finally the secret is out. It was confirmed from Chorki on Monday that it is a still from the platform’s upcoming new web series. The mysterious cricketer on the photo is popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan.