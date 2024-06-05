Tahsan debuting on OTT
An unlikely photo was posted on the Facebook page of video streaming platform Chorki recently. It featured a cricketer clad in a yellow jersey standing with a bat with his helmet on.
However, his face couldn’t be recognised properly. The caption written above the photo read ‘Who’s coming to Chorki?’ Since then various rumours have been circulating about this post on the social media.
Finally the secret is out. It was confirmed from Chorki on Monday that it is a still from the platform’s upcoming new web series. The mysterious cricketer on the photo is popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan.
Though he has appeared on television as an actor numerous times, this time he’s debuting on an OTT platform. He will appear in a web content for the very first time through Chorki original series ‘Baji’, directed by Arifur Rahman.
In this series Tahsan will be seen in the role of a cricketer. It was rumoured that Tahsan is playing the character of a real life cricketer. Whether he’s really playing a real life cricketer or not could not be confirmed though.
But it has been learnt that the storyline of the web series ‘Baji’ is indeed based on the issue of betting and the impact of betting in cricket. It has been stated from the streaming platform that the web series ‘Baji’ will soon be releasing on Chorki.
Apart from Tahsan, many others including Mim Mantasha, Manoj Pramanik, Nazia Haque Orsha, Shahadat Hossain, Partho Sheikh, Tasnuva Tisha, Abrar Athar, Rafiath Rashid Mithila have also worked in this series of the suspense drama.
In his long career of almost two decades, Tahsan has produced 11 music albums including band and solo. Counting in dramas and films the number of songs released by him has reached almost 200. Alongside singing, he has been found in acting as well. He has worked in television drams and in films also.
Earlier, in an interview with Prothom Alo Tahsan had said that he has reduced acting projects to focus on music. Tahsan had said that, “There is more number of concerts happening now. The scope for doing music is increasing a lot. I felt that I have received too much love from music and I need to invest more and more time in singing after all.”
“Apart from that there have been a lot of changes in the audio visual field of Bangladesh now. That’s why I had the feeling that I have done too many dramas already, not anymore. Now I’m taking a break from television drama. When I’ll return again with a fresh start, I’ll do some more quality dramas then. But for now, I’ll invest all the time in music.”
On the topic of working on OTT platforms he had then said, “I am indeed interested in working on OTT platforms. The viewers have significantly higher expectations in this media compared to the audience of television dramas. I should be taking the decision keeping things like good director and a lot of preparation in mind. To me, I don’t feel I should be working in this platform before that. I want to make a comeback taking my time.”
Finally, Tahsan Khan is making his debut on OTT with Chorki original web series ‘Baji’.