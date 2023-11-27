Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee win big at Filmfare OTT Awards 2023

The Filmfare OTT Awards took place on Sunday evening in the presence of several B-town celebrities.

'Darlings,' Alia Bhatt's web debut, earned her the Best Actor (female) award. Alia wore a black body-hugging outfit inspired by a saree for the event.

Manoj Bajpayee won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the judicial drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.'

Manoj looked dapper in a white jacket that he teamed up with black pants. His same movie also got the award for Best Film, Web Original.