I am so grateful: Alia Bhatt as she receives National Award for ‘Gangubai'

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th Indian National Film Awards for her performance in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Reacting to the great news, Alia shared a couple of happy pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team and last but most definitely not the least.. To my audience..This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!!"

"I am SO grateful.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia)," she continued.