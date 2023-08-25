Allu Arjun greets fans with folded hands after his National Film Award win

Actor Allu Arjun is on cloud nine as he won Best Actor at the 69th National Film Award on Thursday.

As soon as the jury for the National Film Award announced Allu Arjun as the winner for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise', fans of the 'Pushpa' star flooded social media with heartfelt messages. Many even throned outside his residence to extend their greetings to Allu Arjun.