Julia Roberts to star in movie based on novel by author of Bangladeshi origin

Thriller film ‘Leave the World Behind’ released on streaming platform Netflix last Friday, 8 December. The film directed by Sam Ismail is based on a novel of the same title.

And the novel was written by Rumaan Alam. This author of the Bangladeshi origin is a popular thriller writer.

Rumaan’s parents migrated from Bangladesh to the United States towards the start of the 70's.

His father was an architect and his mother a physician. Rumaan was born there back in 1977 and grew up in the suburbs of Washington DC.